The Russian state-owned corporation Rosatom is in talks with four African countries regarding the construction of large-capacity nuclear power plants.

According to him, substantive work on potential projects is underway with Uganda and Ghana. In Ethiopia, they plan to begin exploratory work in the near future. In addition, in Egypt, Russia is considering expanding the construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant from four to six reactors.

Nine African countries have also expressed significant interest in the small floating nuclear power plant technology developed by Rosatom. Substantive negotiations regarding its use are underway with Egypt, Tanzania, Togo, and Namibia.

Currently, there is only one nuclear power plant operating in Africa—the Koberge Nuclear Power Plant in the Republic of South Africa, built using French technology in the mid-1980s. The continent’s second plant is being built in Egypt as part of the El Dabaa project. It will feature Russian-designed VVER-1200 reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts.