Russia is discussing the construction of new nuclear power plants with four African countries
The Russian state-owned corporation Rosatom is in talks with four African countries regarding the construction of large-capacity nuclear power plants.
According to him, substantive work on potential projects is underway with Uganda and Ghana. In Ethiopia, they plan to begin exploratory work in the near future. In addition, in Egypt, Russia is considering expanding the construction of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant from four to six reactors.
Nine African countries have also expressed significant interest in the small floating nuclear power plant technology developed by Rosatom. Substantive negotiations regarding its use are underway with Egypt, Tanzania, Togo, and Namibia.
Currently, there is only one nuclear power plant operating in Africa—the Koberge Nuclear Power Plant in the Republic of South Africa, built using French technology in the mid-1980s. The continent’s second plant is being built in Egypt as part of the El Dabaa project. It will feature Russian-designed VVER-1200 reactors, each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts.
Putin has stated that Russia is ready to relocate industrial enterprises to Africa amid sanctions.
In addition, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has proposed that African airlines begin flights to Russia, stating that this would contribute to the development of the tourism industry.
As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is hosting dozens of African leaders in Moscow to deepen ties with countries on the continent and strengthen Russia’s influence. Africa’s importance to Moscow has grown since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
As a reminder, Russia has stepped up its search for mercenaries in African countries, particularly in Zimbabwe and Burundi. According to Bloomberg, citing a presentation by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, Moscow is attempting to recruit people from countries with weak democratic institutions and limited press freedom.
Citizens of African countries who fought on Russia’s side and were taken prisoner by Ukraine appealed to participants at the “Russia–Africa” summit in Moscow. They are asking for help in returning home. According to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, citizens of 18 African countries have been taken prisoner by Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, but Russia has yet to return a single foreign prisoner of war as part of an exchange.