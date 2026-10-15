Three US states report suspicious mailings to election offices — The Hill

Election authorities in Ohio, Oklahoma and Louisiana reported suspicious mailings containing a white powdery substance sent to their offices. The incidents occurred several weeks before the US midterm elections, The Hill reports.

Ohio letter intercepted before delivery

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said that on Wednesday, US Postal Service investigators blocked the delivery of a letter containing a white powdery substance to his office. According to him, the FBI is handling the investigation.

LaRose stressed that election officials should not have to fear for their personal safety while performing their duties. He also said that such threats would not stop efforts to ensure safe and accessible elections in Ohio.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Evacuations in Oklahoma and Louisiana

In Oklahoma, the state election board office was evacuated on Tuesday after receiving an envelope containing a suspicious white substance. Election board Secretary Paul Ziriax said no one was injured as a result of the incident and that it would not affect the ability to hold the elections.

In Louisiana, the building housing the secretary of state's office in Baton Rouge was evacuated after an election services employee opened a package and found white powder. Later, Secretary of State Nancy Landry said that after an inspection, law enforcement officers found no evidence of harmful substances. Her office will continue to analyze the incident to determine possible measures to strengthen security.

The National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of Election Directors said they were deeply concerned by the new reports. Before the 2024 presidential election, election officials in several states also reported receiving packages containing a white powdery substance.

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