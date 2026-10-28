In Warsaw, Poland, prosecutors have launched an investigation after the body of a young woman was recovered from the Vistula River on Tuesday before noon. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established due to the advanced state of decomposition of the body, Interia reports.

Investigation into the death

Marzena Kiełek-Łopińska, spokeswoman for the Warsaw-Praga District Prosecutor's Office, said that proceedings were opened under the article of Poland's Criminal Code concerning unintentional causing of death. No one has been detained or charged so far.

According to the spokeswoman, no visible bodily injuries were found on the body. At the same time, she noted that possible traces could have disappeared due to the state of decomposition. To determine the cause of death, the prosecutor ordered a forensic autopsy, but its date has not yet been set.

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Items belonging to a missing girl were found near the body

A student ID card, a bank card and keys with a keychain bearing the diminutive name “Roxy” were found with the body. The documents belong to 13-year-old Roksana, who has been reported missing. The prosecutor's office stressed that these items alone do not confirm that the recovered body belongs to the girl.

The body was found near the Świętokrzyski Bridge, in the area where Roksana was last seen. Police informed her parents about the discovery; they are to be given an opportunity to view the body in an attempt to identify it. The girl, who left home on October 10 and did not contact her family, is still listed as missing in the police database.

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