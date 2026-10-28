At least 64 killed in train collision in Spain — RMF24

Two high-speed trains collided in the province of Toledo in central Spain. At least 64 people were killed, and all injured people — around 80 — were evacuated from the carriages. Rescuers continue to recover the bodies of the victims, RMF24 reports.

Collision on the Madrid—Seville route

The disaster occurred before 9:00 near the town of Urda. Both trains were operating on the Madrid—Seville route. According to preliminary information, one of the trains stopped or significantly slowed down several minutes before the crash due to traffic problems on the line.

Esther Padilla, spokesperson for the government of the autonomous community of Castilla-La Mancha, said that Iryo train 6076, carrying 146 passengers and an infant, stopped on the Madrid—Seville route. According to her, AVE train 2080 crashed into it from behind. There were 397 passengers on the second train.

After the collision, two carriages fell down an embankment. Authorities in Urda prepared a sports hall to serve as a first-aid point for those affected.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Victims are being taken to hospitals

The injured are mainly being transported to the University Hospital in Toledo and the Mancha Centro Hospital in Alcázar de San Juan. Some of those affected may also be hospitalized at medical facilities in Ciudad Real. Authorities in the Community of Madrid have also prepared hospital beds for the injured.

The spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha government urged residents not to visit emergency departments in Toledo and Alcázar de San Juan unless absolutely necessary. Blood donation centers have also called on people to donate blood.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he was heading to the scene of the accident and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. King Felipe VI also conveyed condolences to the relatives of those killed. Railway company Renfe announced the suspension of traffic on the line between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

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