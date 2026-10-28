Belarusians Arrested in Germany for Planning Sabotage – Spiegel

German law enforcement authorities have detained two Belarusian citizens on suspicion of organizing acts of sabotage in the south of the country on behalf of Russian intelligence services.

According to the investigation, the detained men, aged 39 and 50, have been in custody since early October 2026 for planning arson attacks near a railroad track and a power line.

In addition, law enforcement officials are investigating the suspects’ involvement in the arson attack on an industrial park in the Romanian city of Brașov on September 14, where the Carfil defense plant—which manufactures grenade launchers and ammunition—is located. The Romanian Prosecutor’s Office, which—with the support of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)—uncovered a Russia-directed sabotage network, is already seeking the extradition of both detainees from Germany, as well as a Ukrainian citizen arrested in Poland in connection with this case.

Source: Der Spiegel.

A Ukrainian citizen suspected of involvement with a group of saboteurs that may have been acting on behalf of Russia was detained in Warsaw. According to media reports, the group attempted to set fire to the Carfil defense plant in the Romanian city of Brașov.

Romanian intelligence uncovered a network of saboteurs who, according to the investigation, were coordinated from Russia. They are suspected of involvement in the attempted arson of the Carfil defense plant in Brașov, which took place on September 14.

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