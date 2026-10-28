According to ANSA English, seven municipal managers and other officials in Italy have agreed to suspended prison sentences of less than two years in a case of multiple involuntary manslaughter resulting from a traffic accident.

Overpass crash

The proceedings concern the crash of a municipal bus on October 3, 2023, in Mestre near Venice, in which 22 people were killed and another 14 were injured. The crash occurred when the municipal vehicle fell from an overpass and crashed onto the road below.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prosecutors' findings

Venice prosecutor Bruno Cherchi said, after the expert analysis stage was completed, that the bus's steering system had failed. Cherchi made the statement at the end of the expert analysis stage of the investigation.

The prosecutor's report states that the barriers on the overpass, due to their age and lack of proper maintenance, could not withstand the impact when the bus crashed into them.

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