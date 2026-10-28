After an accident on a high-speed railway near Toledo in Spain, the fate of an Italian citizen remains unknown. Dozens of people were killed in the disaster that occurred on Wednesday, ANSA English reports, citing sources.

Five Italians were on the train

Earlier the same day, Italy's Foreign Ministry stated that five citizens of the country were aboard the Iryo train involved in the accident. According to the ministry, four of them are doing well.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Italian authorities continued to verify information regarding the fifth passenger. Sources later reported that the fate of this Italian citizen after the accident near Toledo remains unknown.

Consul travelled to the disaster site

The Italian consul in Madrid travelled to the site of the railway disaster. Italy's Foreign Ministry also set up a crisis unit to respond to the situation.

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