The US Department of Justice, according to ABC News, has issued subpoenas in a case concerning a possible attempt to place on the ballot in Alaska’s midterm elections a candidate with the same name as Republican Senator Dan Sullivan. The Guardian reports, citing ABC News sources familiar with the matter.

Report of an investigation

Reports of a federal investigation emerged the day after The New York Times published an article. The outlet reported that efforts to bring another candidate named Dan Sullivan into the Senate race were led by the campaign of Democrat Mary Peltola, who had denied her involvement for several months.

According to The New York Times, the aim of this initiative may have been to mislead Alaska voters who planned to support the incumbent Republican senator. Voting in this race is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Actions by Alaska authorities and Trump’s lawsuit

Earlier that same day, Alaska’s Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy announced a criminal investigation into the matter.

Last week, Donald Trump said he had instructed the Department of Justice to file a lawsuit to block certification of the Senate election if Sullivan does not win. According to The Guardian, consideration of this lawsuit is ongoing.

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