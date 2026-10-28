Anti-mafia prosecutors in Florence, Bologna and Brescia, Italy, are examining the circumstances of the 2013 death of David Rossi, the former head of communications at Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank. ANSA English reports, citing sources.

Death near the bank’s headquarters

The body of 51-year-old Rossi was found on March 6, 2013, beneath the window of his office in the courtyard of Palazzo Salimbeni, the headquarters of Monte dei Paschi di Siena in the Tuscan city of Siena. The death was initially ruled a suicide, but suspicions remained that Rossi may have been the victim of a crime.

Italy’s parliament established two investigative commissions into the case: the first in 2021, while the second has been operating since 2024. The second commission said that the evidence it uncovered rules out the suicide theory and also reported two suspects. They were identified based on information received from two inmates; the suspects include former MPS president Giuseppe Mussari.

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The economic motive theory

Mussari denied any wrongdoing and warned of possible legal action against the chair of the parliamentary commission.

According to the agency, the Siena prosecutor’s office, which has also reopened its examination of the case, transferred documents to anti-mafia prosecutors in Florence following a complaint by Rossi’s wife and daughter. Prosecutors in Brescia are reportedly examining possible economic motives for the alleged murder linked to cuts in MPS sponsorship agreements. This could have affected the interests of people connected to the Calabrian mafia, the 'Ndrangheta.

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