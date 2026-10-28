Michael Douglas admitted that he sold marijuana in his youth to pay for his education

American actor Michael Douglas revealed that he sold marijuana during his college years to pay for his education. According to him, he transported the drug between different regions of the U.S. using expensive leather suitcases he had received as a gift from his father—the famous Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas.

The 82-year-old actor shared this story during an appearance on the show “Live with Bill Maher,” where he promoted his memoir titled “What a Ride.”

In the book, Douglas shares memories of his personal life and career in Hollywood. In particular, he recalls his work as a producer on the film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” which won the Oscar for Best Picture, as well as his own win in the “Best Actor” category for his role in “Wall Street.”

According to the actor, the memoir includes not only his professional achievements but also stories about “sex, drugs, and rock ’n’ roll.”

During the conversation, host Bill Meyer noted that he and Douglas had similar ways of making money during their college years.

“We figured out that if you buy marijuana in one place and sell it in another, the price difference can really help you make a living,” Meyer said.

“Especially when it comes to the East and West Coasts,” Douglas added.

The actor explained that he began looking for ways to pay for his education on his own after his father decided to stop supporting him financially.

“When I turned 21, my father wrote me a check for $10,000 and said, ‘Great, son, now you’re on your own.’ And I replied, ‘Dad, that’s great, but I still have a few more years of tuition to pay for,’” he recalled.

That’s when Douglas began transporting marijuana across the United States. To do so, he used two Italian soft-leather suitcases that his father had previously given him for Christmas.

“One day I said, ‘Dad, do you remember how you gave me two wonderful Italian leather suitcases for Christmas? Well, I figured out that each one can hold 22 kilograms of marijuana,” the actor said.

According to him, he traveled to the East Coast to visit his mother, carrying nothing but the clothes on his back and the two suitcases.

“I went to the East Coast to see my mom wearing only the clothes on my back and carrying two suitcases. That was back before they had dogs trained to sniff out drugs,” Douglas joked.

Source: Variety.

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