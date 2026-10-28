In the United States, CNN, MS NOW and Politico have filed an amended lawsuit seeking full access to work in the White House presidential press pool and aboard Air Force One. Earlier, a federal court ordered the White House to restore much of the access for journalists from these media outlets, but that ruling did not require the restoration of their access to the Oval Office and Air Force One. This was reported by CNBC.

Restrictions on the press pool

The amended complaint concerns restrictions that, according to the plaintiffs, remained in effect after the court ruling. The media outlets say the White House is not allowing them to perform the functions of press pool members that they had carried out for years.

Press pool members provide other newsrooms with information and images obtained while covering the president’s activities in locations with limited space for journalists. Such pools are organized daily to cover the president, including during trips and aboard Air Force One.

According to the complaint, after the ban was announced on September 18, the White House repeatedly prevented CNN from performing its duties as the primary television pool aboard Air Force One. MS NOW has not participated in the supplemental television pool since then, while Politico, according to the lawsuit, was not allowed to take part in two scheduled print-media pool assignments aboard the presidential aircraft.

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Plaintiffs’ arguments and the court ruling

CNN, MS NOW and Politico argue that the restrictions constitute unlawful retaliation for journalistic activity protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, as well as discrimination based on editorial viewpoint. They also allege a violation of due process because they did not receive advance notice based on clear standards and an opportunity to be heard.

President Donald Trump announced the ban on September 18, saying he was dissatisfied with what he called fabrications and lies about himself, his administration and the United States. The next day, journalists from the three media outlets were denied entry to the White House grounds and had their press credentials taken away.

On September 23, U.S. District Judge Tim Kelly issued a temporary restraining order requiring the White House to restore access for the media outlets for at least 14 days. On October 13, he issued a preliminary injunction indefinitely barring the White House from reinstating the restrictions while the case is being considered. The judge also said the media outlets were likely to succeed on their claims of retaliation and viewpoint discrimination.

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