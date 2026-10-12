In Israel, hundreds of children from Breslov schools were taken to a protest near Military Prison No. 10 following the detention at Ben-Gurion Airport of people whom a source calls military service evaders. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing KAN News.

Children's participation in the protest

According to KAN News, the children's participation was organized by the school administration. Buses were sent for the students and took them to Prison No. 10.

A video is circulating on social media in which a teacher appears to read out the names of those detained, while the students repeat them after him.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Education Ministry's position

KAN News cites an Israeli Education Ministry directive under which students are prohibited from participating in political and other demonstrations during school hours. Principals and teachers are also not allowed to organize or lead such events, while parents or other persons may not be permitted to cancel classes.

According to the broadcaster, the ministry called the involvement of students in political protests as part of school activities inappropriate and prohibited. The ministry said it was examining these claims together with supervisory bodies.

This protest took place after a mass action by ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem and on Highway 4. Four participants were detained during those demonstrations: one in Jerusalem and three after attacks on officers on Highway 4.

Read us on