In Italy, the right-wing League party will change its logo and remove the reference to “Salvini Premier” from it. This is linked to the requirements of the new electoral law, which requires the designation of a single candidate for the entire coalition, ANSA English reports.

Decision after the Federal Council meeting

League leader, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini announced the emblem change on Monday after a meeting of the party’s Federal Council. He also announced the creation of a political secretariat, which is to distribute distinctions and responsibilities among members.

According to Salvini, the party will definitely update its logo because the world is changing. The words “Salvini Premier” appeared on the political force’s symbol.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Challenge to the new law

At the same time, the Network for Free and Equal Voting organization has prepared six points to challenge the new electoral law in the Constitutional Court. They concern the majority bonus, the distribution of the bonus for the Senate at the nationwide level, and methods for allocating mandates.

The points also include gender alternation among candidates, signature requirements for submitting candidate lists, and the designation of a candidate for the post of prime minister.

Read us on