The German federal government has commented for the first time on the White Tiger online scene, whose participants, according to Der Spiegel, encourage children and teenagers through chats to commit violence against themselves.

Encouraging violence in chats

The publication describes White Tiger as a manifestation of a cruel trend among young people. According to its description, teenagers encourage their peers to commit violence against themselves while messaging in chats. Participants in this online scene are often minors themselves.

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Federal government response

The headline and description of the publication state that White Tiger's activities are linked to the deaths of children and teenagers. The Der Spiegel article is devoted to the federal government's first response to this scene. The publication was released on October 29, 2026.

In its list of related materials, the publication also mentions the detention in Hamburg of a suspected online sadist after the suicide of a minor in the United States, as well as the story of a 13-year-old teenager who was looking for friends online and, in Spiegel's wording, was driven to death.

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