The US federal government has sued the state of California over verifying the citizenship of voters who vote by mail in federal elections. As CNBC reports, the case is being heard by a US district court in Los Angeles.

Justice Department demands

The US Department of Justice is asking the court to prohibit California officials from counting mail-in ballots cast by voters whom the federal government has identified as likely non-citizens of the United States. The department also asks the court to require the state to set aside such ballots and verify the citizenship status of the relevant voters before counting their votes.

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The lawsuit concerns ballots submitted in the upcoming federal elections. According to CNBC, the federal government is seeking verification only for voters it has identified as likely non-citizens.

Lawsuit ahead of midterm elections

The lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s administration was filed less than a month before the US midterm elections. Their results will determine which party controls both chambers of Congress. The dispute concerns the approach to preventing non-US citizens from voting by mail in federal elections.

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