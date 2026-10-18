At Leipzig Airport, a fence near the Russian planes was damaged

Investigators at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany are looking into damage to a security fence near the parking area for Russian cargo planes. The damage was discovered on the evening of October 17, around 11:00 p.m. According to law enforcement’s preliminary assessment, a vehicle may have breached the fence. According to law enforcement officials, the initial findings of the investigation indicate that a vehicle may have rammed through the fence. “The investigation conducted so far has shown that it is highly likely that a vehicle breached the fence,” the police stated.

After the damage was discovered, officers from the German federal and state police arrived at the scene. They searched the airport grounds to determine whether anyone had entered the facility and whether any suspicious objects were left behind. However, during the initial inspection, law enforcement officers found neither unauthorized individuals nor any dangerous or suspicious objects.

The investigation is ongoing. On Sunday, October 18, the police planned to conduct additional search operations with the involvement of new units. Law enforcement officials continue to investigate what exactly happened and who may be involved in the damage to the fence.

The damaged fence is located near the Russian “Ruslans”

According to German media reports, the damaged section of the fence is located near the parking area for Russian An-124 “Ruslan” cargo planes. These planes have been at the airport since 2022 due to sanctions imposed against Russia.

The An-124 “Ruslan” is a heavy transport aircraft designed to carry large and heavy cargo. However, there is currently no evidence that the incident involving the damaged fence was specifically directed against the Russian aircraft or related to the sanctions. The police have not yet determined the possible motives behind the incident. Law enforcement officials are considering various theories and continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

One of the runways was closed due to the incident

After the damage was discovered, the airport temporarily closed the northern runway. The southern runway, however, remained open and continued to operate. It is currently unknown whether the runway closure is directly related to the police investigation or how long it will last. Further decisions will depend on the progress of the investigation and security measures.

The police are continuing their investigation. The causes of the damage to the fence, possible motives, and the individuals involved in the incident remain unknown at this time. This was reported by the Leipzig police.