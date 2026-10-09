Three Saudis killed in attacks on Riyadh airport — Dawn

In Saudi Arabia, three citizens of the country were killed and several others were injured as a result of two attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 8. Dawn reports, citing Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Strike on infrastructure and aircraft

According to the aviation authority, the first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second struck an aircraft of the state carrier Saudia. The injuries of those affected range from minor to severe. Material damage was also recorded.

The authority said airport operations had been restored and air traffic had returned to normal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Houthi statement

Yemen’s Houthis said they attacked Riyadh airport with two cruise missiles. They also claimed to have attacked an airport in the southwestern city of Najran, but Saudi authorities did not confirm this. In addition, the Houthis said they had struck an air base in Khamis Mushait with ballistic missiles.

The Houthis explain the attacks by Saudi Arabia’s support for government forces in the renewed civil war in Yemen. Riyadh says it supports the offensive by Yemen’s UN-recognized government to retake territories controlled by the Houthis.

The day before, on October 7, Saudi authorities reported three people killed as a result of previous strikes that week on the airports of Riyadh and Abha in the southwest of the country.

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