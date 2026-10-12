In Australia, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has ended its investigation into former political staffer Bruce Lehrmann. He was suspected of using classified information about French submarines for his own benefit, ABC News reports.

Operation Ivanhoe discontinued

Lehrmann was informed of the decision in a letter from the NACC on Monday. The letter states that the former commissioner decided not to take any further action as part of Operation Ivanhoe.

The investigation began after a search of 31-year-old Lehrmann's home in June 2024. Officials were examining claims that five years earlier he had removed classified documents from the office of former Defence Minister Linda Reynolds. During the search, a blue Moleskine diary was seized, which, according to the government, contained eight pages of classified security information.

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Lawsuits and another proceeding

After the searches, Lehrmann filed lawsuits against Special Minister of State Don Farrell and then-NACC commissioner Paul Brereton. He claims that the searches were an abuse of the commission's powers and also says he was unlawfully compelled to testify at two closed hearings in Hobart in October 2024. These court proceedings are ongoing.

Lehrmann called the NACC's work a waste of taxpayers' money. He also said that the former commissioner had promoted a version alleging espionage and the sale of defence secrets to foreign countries.

At the same time, Lehrmann remains a party to another anti-corruption investigation, Operation Greenough. It concerns the possible improper use of information by the federal police during the investigation into Brittany Higgins's allegation of sexual assault.

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