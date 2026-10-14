In Iran, 23-year-old accounting student Najmeh Amini has been sentenced to death on charges of insulting the prophet over a social media post. She is being held in Vakilabad prison in the northeastern city of Mashhad. The Guardian reports.

Two separate proceedings

According to a source close to Amini’s family, cited by the US-based organization Human Rights Activists in Iran, the death sentence was handed down on a charge of “sab ol-nabi” — insulting the prophet. Her cases were heard in separate proceedings by revolutionary and criminal courts.

In another proceeding, Amini was sentenced to 12 years, six months and one day in prison. The charges brought against her include actions against national security and spreading propaganda against the regime.

Amini was detained by security forces during nationwide protests in January, which, according to the publication, were suppressed with violence. The Hrana news agency reported that more than 50,000 people were arrested in Iran at that time. In an audio recording circulated from prison last month, the student called on the UN, lawyers and human rights organizations to investigate her case.

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The verdict can be appealed

Iranian newspaper Khorasan, which confirmed the course of the trial, wrote that Amini told the court she made the post while hallucinating after taking psychedelic mushrooms with friends. The defense described her statement as a careless slip of the tongue, but the judge rejected these arguments.

The death sentence has not yet become final: it can be appealed to Iran’s Supreme Court. Article 262 of Iran’s Islamic Penal Code provides for the death penalty for insulting the Prophet Muhammad or revered Shia figures. At the same time, Article 263 contains exceptions for statements made without intent or while intoxicated.

Human rights organization Iran Human Rights reported that more than 600 executions have been carried out in Iran this year. Its director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, said Amini’s sentence could signal an expansion of the use of the death penalty for peaceful expression of views.

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