Italian pasta producer Rummo, which operates in the Campania region, halted production on Tuesday due to a shortage of ingredients. Supplies to facilities in the south of the country were disrupted by protests by truck drivers blocking roads, motorways and ports, The Independent reports.

Problems for pasta producers

Company CEO Cosimo Rummo told La Repubblica that almost all major pasta producers in neighbouring Puglia are facing similar difficulties. According to him, most pasta production in Italy has already stopped or is close to doing so. Puglia, Campania and Sicily are key regions of the Italian industry.

Another producer, La Molisana from the Molise region, reported a significant reduction in production volumes. The company was forced to use its stocks of raw materials, including wheat and semolina. Last week, the flour milling industry lobbying organisation Italmopa warned that if the protests continue, an increasing number of facilities could cease operations, with consequences affecting the entire supply chain.

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According to European House-Ambrosetti, Italy's pasta production and supply chain generated €13.5 billion in revenue last year.

Food and fuel shortages

The protests, which began last week, have already caused shortages of goods in supermarkets in southern Italy and queues at petrol stations. Zineb Boutima, a resident of the city of Locri in the province of Reggio Calabria, said that people were trying to buy the remaining goods, while she travelled to a neighbouring town and stocked up on flour and basic food products.

The government promised additional support for road hauliers. After a meeting with their representatives, Deputy Infrastructure Minister Edoardo Rixi said that an aid package worth more than €150 million would soon be available. The administration of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is also preparing to strengthen security measures following unrest in Milan and other northern cities that emerged amid protests against inflation.

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