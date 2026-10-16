In Israel, most survey participants would support the creation of a unity government if the October 27 election produces no clear result. Another election would be preferred by 27% of respondents, while a further 18% were undecided. This is according to a Lazar Research poll conducted jointly with Panel4ALL, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Positions of bloc voters

Among voters of the opposition bloc, 54% said they would support a unity government only if it were led by a representative of their camp. Voters of the coalition bloc were less united: nearly 40% would like a unity government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while 32% would choose another vote in the event of a new political deadlock.

According to the poll, 48% of respondents consider Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot more suitable for the post of prime minister than Netanyahu, who was supported by 41% of those surveyed. In a head-to-head comparison with B'Yachad leader Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu and Bennett each received 43%. Compared with Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman, Netanyahu had 43%, while Lieberman had 37%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Distribution of Knesset seats

According to the poll results, the Yashar party could win 21 seats in the Knesset, Likud 18, and B'Yachad 13. The coalition and opposition blocs each have 51 seats, according to these figures. The Reservists and Economy Party passes the electoral threshold with four mandates, but is not assigned to either bloc. Even if it joined one of them, neither side would gain the 61 seats required for a majority.

Seventy-nine percent of poll participants assessed their bloc's chances of victory optimistically. The figure was 90% among coalition supporters and 75% among opposition voters. The survey was conducted on October 14 and 15 among 700 respondents aged 18 and over, including Jews and Arabs.

Read us on