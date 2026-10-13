In the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, October 13, unknown projectiles struck a container ship and a tanker in two separate incidents. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations office.

Investigation of the incidents

UKMTO issued two separate alerts. According to verified sources, each vessel was struck by an unknown projectile. Authorities are investigating both cases.

The agency did not name the vessels and did not report any possible casualties, the extent of the damage, or those involved in the incidents. The timing of both cases also remains unconfirmed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

UKMTO urged vessels to transit the strait with caution and report any suspicious activity to the office.

Shipping restrictions

Since April, Iran has imposed restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, including designating transit routes and requiring passage to be coordinated in advance with the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

On May 30, Tehran said that vessels must obtain prior permission from the IRGC Navy to pass through the strait. Iranian authorities warned that they would consider transit without such permission a security threat. The incidents occurred amid tensions between Iran and the United States over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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