The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank unveiled the Bangkok Blueprint, a global roadmap to prevent, detect and combat fraud involving digital technologies in digital financial services, in Bangkok, Thailand. The document was released on October 14 during the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group, Bangkok Post reports.

Five areas of work

The roadmap was developed in coordination with the Bank of Thailand. It is intended to strengthen trust in digital financial services and promote financial inclusion. The plan provides for five main areas: establishing a strategic and legal framework, strengthening anti-fraud measures at all stages, using existing risk-reduction and enforcement mechanisms, developing domestic and cross-border cooperation, and protecting and strengthening consumer resilience.

The document contains 12 key aspects that countries are invited to adapt to their own legal, institutional and market conditions. It emphasizes the need for national strategies, an appropriate legislative and regulatory framework, effective oversight and enhanced coordination to respond quickly to emerging threats.

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Cooperation across borders

The roadmap notes that fraudulent schemes often involve social media, digital platforms, e-commerce and telecommunications networks. Therefore, the document emphasizes clear accountability and prompt interaction between the public and private sectors, both within countries and between them.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that trust is the foundation of every financial system, and as digital finance expands, countries need to jointly combat such fraud. According to the Bank of Thailand, digital fraud and scams cost the global economy about $1 trillion annually, or approximately 3% of global GDP.

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