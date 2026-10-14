In Poland, the monthly cost of living in social welfare homes (DPS) ranges from PLN 6,000 to more than PLN 30,000. The highest amounts apply to modern facilities with individual care and a high standard of services, RMF24 reports.

Differences between cities and facilities

According to information obtained by Gazeta Prawna, the cheapest social welfare homes are located, among other places, in Wrocław, Suwałki and Toruń: a stay there costs about PLN 6,000–7,000 per month. In many other cities, the cost exceeds PLN 8,000–10,000.

In Warsaw, the monthly fee at some facilities reaches PLN 12,000–13,000. The most modern institutions, offering individual care and the highest standard, may charge more than PLN 30,000. The cost is affected by the facility's standard, its location and the scope of services.

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How payment is divided

Under the current rules, a resident of a social welfare home pays up to 70% of their monthly income. If these funds are insufficient, the spouse, then children, and then the gmina are involved in payment in that order.

RMF24 gives an example: if a resident's pension amounts to PLN 3,000 and accommodation costs PLN 10,000 per month, the family will have to pay an additional PLN 7,000. People whose income does not exceed 300% of the established income criterion may be exempted from additional payments — just over PLN 3,000 for a single person and about PLN 2,500 for a person in a family. Partial or full exemption is also possible in certain cases, including due to disability or unemployment.

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