In Berlin, the United Kingdom and Germany are to create a joint security framework to counter cyberattacks, sabotage and other hybrid threats from hostile foreign actors, including Russia, the aggressor state. The Independent reports.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is due to arrive in Berlin for his first in-person meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Under the plan, the countries will share intelligence and coordinate actions to monitor, deter and disrupt potential threats. They also plan to strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure.

The Kensington Treaty and support for Ukraine

The visit is also set to include the formal ratification of the Kensington Treaty, signed in July last year. The document provides for a significant deepening of UK-German cooperation in science, technology, defence, security and economic growth.

Burnham and Merz are also expected to discuss support for Ukraine, the response to instability in the Middle East, and the consequences of disruptions on key global trade routes, including in the Strait of Hormuz. A UK-German regional growth forum is also planned, involving business representatives from both countries and focusing on investment and deepening industrial ties.

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Investigation in Germany and the Leipzig incident

The visit will take place against the backdrop of an investigation in Germany involving August Hanning, the former head of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service. The federal prosecutor’s office said that the 80-year-old Hanning is strongly suspected of espionage to the detriment of the state, obtaining state secrets, attempted treason and espionage. According to prosecutors, he used classified data to prepare an analysis for an employee of one foreign intelligence service and passed information to a representative of another.

A former assistant to Hanning, identified in the report as Manfred D., was also detained. He was charged with aiding and abetting attempted treason and espionage to the detriment of the state.

Last month, the British government summoned a senior Russian diplomat in protest over what it called an attack at Leipzig Airport. In August, a drone carrying explosives that did not detonate and was neutralised was found there near Ukrainian cargo aircraft. Investigators suspect that another drone collided with a cargo aircraft nearby, while a third was allegedly found near the airport ten days later. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the incident matched an established pattern of Russian hybrid operations in Europe. Moscow denied involvement.

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