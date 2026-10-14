The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear the administration of President Donald Trump’s appeal against a court order requiring it to provide a public-interest organization with documents related to the activities of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The lawsuit was filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which is seeking access to information about DOGE’s work, TimesLIVE reports.

Dispute over access to data

The justices must determine whether the administration can avoid disclosing DOGE records. The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments from the parties and issue a decision by the end of June.

In April 2025, Washington District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that DOGE was likely a government agency subject to the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). This law allows the public to request access to documents held by government bodies. The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit refused to halt the ruling.

CREW chief counsel Nikhil Suse said the organization would continue seeking transparency regarding the Trump administration’s efforts to unilaterally reshape the federal government.

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Parties’ positions and previous rulings

The Trump administration insists that DOGE was an advisory body to the president and, under Supreme Court precedents, is not subject to FOIA. CREW, in turn, seeks to establish whether DOGE had powers characteristic of a government agency independent of the president.

Judge Cooper ordered DOGE to provide some of the requested documents and allowed CREW to question DOGE official Amy Gleason. In June 2025, the Supreme Court granted the administration’s emergency motion and instructed the appeals court to narrow the scope of these requirements. CREW later withdrew some of its requests, but in July this year, the appeals court did not grant the administration’s request to halt the disclosure of information.

DOGE activities

Trump created DOGE by executive order on his first day after returning to office in January 2025, setting an 18-month agenda for the body. DOGE quickly began cutting spending and the federal workforce, dismantling certain agencies, and redirecting the work of the government toward the president’s priorities. On July 4, 2025, DOGE said on social media that its formal mission had ended.

DOGE claimed to have cut spending by tens of billions of dollars, but these claims were difficult for independent financial experts to verify. Federal auditors found that some of the claimed savings were incorrect, lacked supporting data, or concerned the termination of contracts, grants, and leases initiated before DOGE was created. DOGE was initially led by former Trump adviser Elon Musk.

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