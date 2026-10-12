Explosion in northern Israel injures about 20 students and staff — Dawn

An explosion in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon injured about 20 participants in an outing by a religious high school — students and staff members. Some of those injured sustained severe injuries, Dawn reports.

Suspicion of unexploded ordnance

Israeli police, citing medical sources, said that unexploded ordnance is considered the preliminary cause of the explosion. People sustained injuries of varying severity in the incident.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service had earlier reported that eight of those injured were assessed to be in serious or moderate condition. Medics provided them with assistance at the scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Military and helicopters

According to the Israeli military, soldiers were already at the scene to provide assistance, while Air Force helicopters were heading to the area of the incident. The explosion occurred in a region from which Israeli forces had struck Lebanon; the Hezbollah group periodically launched rockets across the border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled planned events and is assessing the situation. His office said that the head of government had instructed that the wounded be evacuated to hospitals as quickly as possible.

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