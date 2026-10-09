In the United States, Vice President J.D. Vance has suspended Microsoft’s participation in the PERM labor certification program, which is the first step for foreign workers to obtain permanent residence, or a green card. He accused the company of abusing the system, NDTV World reports.

Microsoft’s position

Microsoft stated that about 80% of the approximately 6,000 H-1B visa applications filed in the past fiscal year concerned extensions or status changes for current employees rather than hiring new people.

The remaining applications for new employees, according to the company, concerned people who were already legally in the United States and decided to take jobs at Microsoft. The company noted that such employees make up only 1% of its US workforce and are not new arrivals in the country.

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Statements on pay

Microsoft also stressed that it files H-1B petitions only for people who meet the strict requirements of this visa category. The company said it pays its employees some of the highest compensation in the technology sector, and employees on H-1B visas receive the same pay as other employees for comparable work.

Microsoft added that most of its employees in the United States are Americans and expressed its readiness to provide the administration with additional information.

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