China's gross domestic product grew by 4.5% in the third quarter of 2026. Compared with the previous quarter, the country's economy expanded by 1.2%, reports Anadolu Agency, citing China's National Bureau of Statistics. The data were released on Monday, October 19.

Indicators for nine months

From January to September, China's GDP amounted to 107,107.1 billion yuan, or about $15.94 trillion. This is 4.6% more than in the same period of the previous year. China is the world's second-largest economy.

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China set its GDP growth target for 2026 at between 4.5% and 5%.

Assessment by the statistical agency

The National Bureau of Statistics said that the national economy continued to develop steadily despite pressure. The agency also noted the emergence of new growth drivers, improvements in the economic structure, rapid growth in production and supply, as well as positive dynamics in foreign trade.

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