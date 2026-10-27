Photo: A devastating tornado struck Turkey, causing fatalities

In the Turkish province of Antalya, a tornado destroyed two containers where construction workers were living. Four workers were killed in the disaster, and another was injured. The tornado also toppled a construction crane, but no one was injured as a result.

The storm struck in the Kepez district, in the Fevzi Çakmak neighborhood, where the construction site is located. The tornado destroyed two shipping containers that were being used as temporary housing for the workers. The five people inside were thrown aside by the force of the tornado.

After the emergency was reported, emergency medical teams, police, and firefighters arrived at the scene.

Two workers died at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save their lives. The fifth construction worker was injured; his condition is reported to be satisfactory.

Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin visited the scene and spoke with reporters. According to him, the tornado also toppled a crane located at the construction site. However, no one was killed or injured as a result of the crane’s collapse.

The governor emphasized that the deaths and injuries of the workers were caused specifically by the collapse of the containers, not by the crane falling.

“Unfortunately, two of our workers died at the scene, and two more died in the hospital. One worker was injured; his condition is minor,” said Hulusi Şahin.

According to the governor, the incident was unusual, as there were no reports of a storm or tornado in other parts of the city. Nearby buildings were not damaged, while at the construction site, the whirlwind completely destroyed two containers.

Prior to the incident, a yellow alert had been issued in the region due to heavy rains. The circumstances of the tragedy are linked to the sudden appearance of a tornado and the destruction of the temporary housing where the workers were staying.

This was reported by Anadolu and the local publication Antalya Bilgileri.

Earlier, on September 14, in Wanning City in China’s Hainan Province, a suspected tornado damaged facilities at the experimental school of Beijing Normal University. The weather phenomenon was recorded at approximately 10:25 a.m. local time. According to local authorities, there were no fatalities or injuries.

A powerful tornado swept through the city of Marsala and neighboring towns in Sicily. The storm overturned cars and damaged a school and residential buildings. Two people sustained serious injuries.

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