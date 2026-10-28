The United Kingdom has simultaneously deployed three of its four Vanguard-class submarines designed for nuclear deterrence at sea. This is the first such case in more than five years, Al Jazeera reports, citing The Times.

HMS Vanguard, HMS Vigilant and HMS Vengeance put to sea. The fourth submarine of this class, HMS Victorious, is undergoing maintenance. At least one of the deployed submarines, according to The Times, was armed with ballistic missiles carrying nuclear warheads.

Continuous patrols

The United Kingdom permanently keeps at least one of its four Vanguard submarines at sea as a security guarantee. According to the independent outlet Navy Lookout, a ballistic missile submarine has been continuously at sea since 1969.

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Navy Lookout suggested that the second submarine may have been preparing to relieve the submarine conducting the patrol. The third was likely undergoing sea trials or preparing for service. Last year, HMS Vanguard spent 200 days at sea — one week fewer than HMS Victorious's record-known 207-day mission in 2021.

Ministry of Defence statements

A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence told Sky News that nuclear deterrence is the foundation of the country's national security and protects the United Kingdom and NATO allies. According to the spokesperson, the United Kingdom is the only European ally that has committed its nuclear capability to NATO's defence.

Last week, RAF Typhoon fighter jets escorted French aircraft during the first joint exercise involving France's airborne nuclear capability. The French Ministry of the Armed Forces said the exercise simulated a nuclear strike. UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting also wrote in The Telegraph that the country must be ready for war within 1,000 days.

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