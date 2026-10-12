In South Africa, suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has resigned from the South African Police Service. His legal representative submitted the resignation shortly after the disciplinary hearing began, TimesLIVE reports.

Resignation took effect on Monday

South African Police Service spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Sibiya's resignation took effect on Monday. According to her, the disciplinary hearing began that morning, and the official's representative submitted the resignation immediately after the proceedings started.

Police said that because the disciplinary proceedings had not been completed at the time of the resignation, Sibiya's departure from the service was classified as a dishonourable discharge. SAPS also confirmed that his employment was terminated immediately.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Disciplinary charges

The resignation ends Sibiya's police career amid allegations of misconduct linked to claims made at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Sibiya faced seven disciplinary charges, including over contacts with controversial businessman Vusimusi Matlala, known as Cat, handling confidential police information, and alleged interference in police investigations.

These claims became part of a broader scrutiny of possible infiltration by criminal structures and undue influence on the criminal justice system. Separately, Sibiya is in custody on charges of rape and sexual grooming of a teenager. He is expected to appear before the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

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