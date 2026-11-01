Latvia’s National Armed Forces have warned of a potential threat to the airspace in the municipalities of Ludza and Krāslava. Residents of these areas received notifications through the mobile alert system, LSM English reports.

Two alert levels

Latvia’s Armed Forces use a two-tier mobile alert system. The yellow level is informational and does not require immediate action, but urges people to take into account a possible threat in Latvia’s airspace.

The orange level is used in the event of a confirmed threat in the airspace. After receiving such a notification, residents must immediately act in accordance with the provided instructions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Recommendations for residents

People in the warning area are advised to move indoors to a place where there are at least two walls between them and the exterior of the building. Those in a car are advised to assess the situation: continue driving to a safe place or leave the vehicle, move away from the road and find the nearest shelter.

If an explosion is heard, people should remain indoors and stay away from windows and doors. After an explosion, they should not go outside until emergency services issue a notification or for at least ten minutes after the last explosion. People were also urged not to publish photos or videos on social media in order to avoid spreading disinformation and revealing defense positions.

People should head to the nearest shelter, including a basement or bomb shelter, only when the early warning system indicates such a need. Those outside the warning area are advised to follow the instructions of the relevant authorities and make sure that their relatives in the affected areas are aware of the danger.

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