Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar will hold their first bilateral meeting in Brussels on October 16. The talks will take place on the sidelines of the European Union summit, which the Ukrainian side describes as particularly important.

As Péter Magyar noted, he is traveling to Brussels for a “particularly important” EU summit.

On the agenda are further strengthening the protection of Europe’s external borders, overcoming the energy crisis, and the seven-year EU budget, which is crucial for Hungary’s economic growth, he added.

Mágyar’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga stated that the Ukrainian side is ready for the meeting.

“We need to agree on a time; the Ukrainian president has a schedule, but if we agree on the time and place, it will happen,” the diplomat noted.

Earlier, Mádár responded positively to the Ukrainian draft law on education in the languages of national minorities.

As a reminder, a bill on education in the languages of national minorities has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Prior to this, Péter Mádár responded to allegations in the cell phone case.

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