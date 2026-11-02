Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her assistance in facilitating the humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast. He hopes that, thanks to her involvement, similar agreements can be implemented in other areas along the front lines. At the same time, Zelenskyy acknowledged that it is not yet known how many such initiatives can be implemented.

In an interview with the American television network Fox News, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the possibility of new local ceasefires facilitated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. The president thanked her for her help in achieving a humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast. This initiative made it possible to carry out a humanitarian mission in the city, which is under Russian occupation.

Zelenskyy hopes this experience can be replicated in other areas where fighting continues. According to him, Melania Trump’s involvement in such agreements could be helpful. “If the First Lady can do this and continue to do so, it will be very helpful. I am very grateful to her,” the president said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy declined to predict how many such ceasefires could be organized. He noted that it is currently difficult to assess whether this practice can be extended to other sections of the front line. These are specifically local humanitarian agreements, not a general ceasefire. Such initiatives can help carry out individual humanitarian operations where possible, subject to the agreement of the parties.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of continuing such efforts and thanked Melania Trump for her participation. It is currently unknown whether new ceasefires can be agreed upon in other areas. He made this statement in an interview with Fox News.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, proposed conducting regular humanitarian missions coordinated by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. He voiced this idea on October 30 following an operation to rescue and return residents of Oleshky. According to the ombudsman, this experience demonstrated that such agreements can help save civilians and bring people home.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump did not rule out the possibility of visiting Ukraine in person. When asked by reporters about a possible trip, she replied briefly: “We’ll see.” Meanwhile, Donald Trump suggested that his wife might join the ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

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