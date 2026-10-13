In Vladivostok, Russian Federation — an aggressor state — heavy downpours flooded city streets, halted tram services and caused traffic jams stretching for many kilometres. Within several hours, approximately a monthly amount of precipitation fell in the city area, Interia reports.

Up to 120 litres of water per square metre

As of 4:00 p.m. local time, precipitation had reached 71 litres per square metre, while in some parts of the city it exceeded 120 litres. Due to the intense rain, the city drainage system could not cope with the water flow, which flooded a number of streets.

According to the VL service, traffic jams in the city stretched for up to 14 kilometres. A large accumulation of water formed beneath one of the bridges. On Shepetkova Street, a rapid current swept away a woman who was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing. An ambulance was called for her; it is believed that she may have broken her leg.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Leaks in the university complex

By noon local time, tram traffic in Vladivostok had been suspended. Water also entered the buildings of the university complex on Russky Island: in the library, it was leaking from the ceiling, and similar leaks were recorded in dormitories. Some buildings experienced power supply disruptions.

Residents of one of the dormitory complexes reported leaks from ceilings and through windows. The administration advised them to seal windows with adhesive tape and close openings. City authorities urged residents to limit trips by private cars and not leave vehicles under trees.

On the streets, 97 units of special equipment and motor pumps were at work. Traffic was gradually restored after individual sections were cleared. The rains continued, while wind gusts, according to the forecast, could intensify to about 100 km/h.

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