In Washington, the US Senate Committee on Commerce released a report according to which consultants who help schools and libraries obtain funding under the E-Rate internet subsidy program receive between $200 million and $400 million annually. The annual volume of the program itself is $3 billion, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Spending on consultants

The report was released on Tuesday, October 13. It concerns consultants who help schools and libraries obtain funds under the E-Rate program of the US Federal Communications Commission.

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US Senate Committee on Commerce Chairman Ted Cruz said that consultants help applicants navigate a complex procedure that has become a costly component of the program.

Review of fund flows

According to Cruz, the substantial fees paid to consultants should prompt closer scrutiny of E-Rate fund flows, who benefits from the program, and its effectiveness for schools, libraries, and taxpayers.

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