Actor Patrick Stewart dies at 86 — The Verge

Actor Patrick Stewart, known for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Xavier in the X-Men films, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 86. The Verge reports this, citing a post on Stewart’s Instagram account.

Instagram statement

The post stated that Stewart died at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief course of Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

The statement also noted the actor’s voice and his work in various genres. The authors of the post mentioned Stewart’s contribution to the Marvel and Star Trek franchises, including images associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the starship Enterprise.

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The actor’s career

Patrick Stewart was born in 1940 in Mirfield, Yorkshire, England, and began his acting career in theatre. He played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the series Star Trek: The Next Generation, which aired from 1987 to 1994.

Stewart later returned to the character in Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis. He also played Professor Xavier in several X-Men films. In 2010, Queen Elizabeth II knighted the actor.

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