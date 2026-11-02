Kate Middleton and Prince William shared some special fall photos

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton shared a selection of highlights from the first two months of fall. The couple posted photos from official events, public appearances, and family vacations.

They posted the fall retrospective on their official Instagram page. Among the photos are shots from a gala evening, as well as a meeting with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

“A look back at the fall. Thank you to everyone who was a part of it!” Prince William and Kate Middleton captioned the photos.

In the photos, the couple is seen attending the London premiere of the film *Digger*, starring Tom Cruise. On the red carpet, the couple met with many celebrities, including David Beckham.

The retrospective also includes a photo from the gala evening honoring the Sultan of Oman’s visit.

Among the photos is a moment from a knighthood ceremony presided over by Prince William. And in one of the photos, Princess Kate is playing field hockey.

“What a wonderful season you’ve had—I can’t wait for a royal winter,” “How beautiful!” “A lovely family,” commenters write under the post.

Video: Tom Cruise grossly violated royal protocol during a meeting with Kate Middleton.

As a reminder, Kate Middleton unexpectedly sold tickets to Wimbledon.

Earlier, Prince William commented for the first time on Kate Middleton’s health following her battle with cancer.

During a visit to Scotland, Princess Kate unveiled a coat of her own design.

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