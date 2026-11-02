Video: MELOVIN Talks About Being Stalked and the Cost of Personal Security

Ukrainian singer MELOVIN said that due to threats and instances of harassment, he is forced to constantly worry about his own safety. The artist also explained how much security costs and how it affects his daily life.

He spoke about this in a new episode of the show “Closer to the Stars” on the TET TV channel.

According to MELOVIN, the negative reaction to his public statements eventually went beyond mere criticism on social media. The singer faced actual harassment, including threats involving firearms.

“Yes, there was harassment—with a gun and all sorts of things. This is still happening to me,” the artist said.

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Because of this, personal security has become an integral part of his life. MELOVIN needs security not only during performances and public events, but also in everyday situations.

The singer did not specify the exact amount spent on security, but noted that over the years, the costs have been so significant that he could have bought a car and several apartments with that money.

“I definitely would have my own car and a few apartments by now,” MELOVIN said.

Earlier, MELOVIN surprised fans with a transformation into a spectacular drag queen in a corset dress.

Kozlovsky, Positiff, and Melovin canceled their concerts in Kyiv due to Russian attacks.

Melovin’s parents’ home was damaged as a result of a drone attack on Odesa.

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