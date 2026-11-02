The ZM-illennial cafe in Busan, South Korea, run by the father of BTS member Jimin, announced that it will cease operations in a year. The establishment announced this on November 1 on its official Instagram, Korea Herald reports.

Closure announcement

In its statement, the establishment said that 365 days remained from the date of publication until it ceases operations. The cafe did not name the reason for its decision to close.

Representatives of ZM-illennial thanked visitors and fans for their support. They said that the warm greetings and sincere support of people who came from afar had brought them great happiness, and that the moments shared together would remain cherished memories.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A place for BTS fans

Local residents also call the establishment “Jimin’s cafe.” It has become a popular destination for BTS fans visiting Busan, the hometown of Jimin and Jungkook.

The premises display BTS-related memorabilia, artworks depicting Jimin, and gifts from fans. Visitors can leave notes in a guestbook, purchase themed merchandise and, if they are lucky, meet Jimin’s father and greet him.

The cafe expressed hope that the next 365 days would be not only a countdown to its closure, but also a time for new happy meetings and memories with visitors.

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