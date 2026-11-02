Ukrainian actress Viktoria Maremukha has left for Portugal

Actress Viktoria Maremukha left Kyiv with her 4-year-old son and moved to Lisbon. According to the actress, she was forced to leave her home.

Ukrainian model and actress Viktoria Maremukha left Ukraine with her 4-year-old son.

The celebrity has emigrated abroad. Specifically, she left Kyiv and settled in Lisbon, Portugal. This decision was a difficult one for Victoria Maremukha. The actress makes no secret of the fact that she already misses her home, which she really didn’t want to leave. Incidentally, the artist’s emigration was forced. The model’s former foreign husband stated that Kyiv was becoming too dangerous—with constant shelling and power outages. So, he insisted that Victoria Maremukha take their 4-year-old son, Luka, abroad. The actress agreed.

“It really hit me on the plane about an hour before landing. I guess that’s when it hit me that I wasn’t going on vacation (it’s a different feeling—when you’re not leaving of your own free will, but are forced to leave the home you love). In the morning, it hit me even harder. And my philosophical ‘accept everything’ was replaced by ‘this is unfair.’ I’m giving myself a couple of days to live with this. Not to be strong, but after that, I promise myself I’ll gradually start building a new and interesting chapter in my life,” says the actress.

Although it was incredibly sad for Viktoria Maremukha to leave Ukraine—and she really didn’t want to—the actress will try to settle into her new life abroad and sees this as a new and exciting chapter. For now, the actress and her son are staying with his aunt. Eventually, she’ll find her own place and move there.

“We’ll stay at Aunt Luka’s beautiful house for a couple of days, and then we’ll move into our own place,” the actress assured her followers on Instagram.

Earlier, Natalka Denisenko explained why she didn’t leave Ukraine during the war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian singer Alina Grosu explained why she decided to return to Ukraine from the U.S. during the full-scale war.

Tina Karol denied plans to leave Ukraine.

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