In Michigan, United States, singer Bruce Springsteen has endorsed Democratic Party candidate Abdul El-Sayed in the race for a seat in the U.S. Senate. Rolling Stone reported this, citing the musician’s social media post.

Support for the candidate

Springsteen wrote that El-Sayed is a defender of the U.S. Constitution and democracy. The musician also called him a fighter against what he described as the corrupt, lawless and anti-American leadership in the White House.

Abdul El-Sayed is an epidemiologist and local public health official. His opponent in Michigan is former Republican U.S. House of Representatives member Mike Rogers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Haley Stevens’ position

On Sunday, Democratic House member Haley Stevens announced her support for Rogers. Previously, she had called him a politician who follows the political line of Donald Trump’s administration.

El-Sayed’s campaign dismissed the significance of this endorsement. The candidate himself told reporters that the issues facing families were more important: children’s learning conditions, food costs and the ability to pay medical bills if a child becomes ill.

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