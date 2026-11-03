South Korean group Big Bang became the first K-pop group to hold a solo concert at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. As Korea Herald reports, citing the group’s agency, the performance marked the first time a K-pop group had headlined a concert program at the venue.

Return to Sydney

The concert took place on Saturday as part of the “XX : Cosmos” world tour. It was Big Bang’s first standalone performance in Sydney in 11 years: the group’s previous solo concert in the city was held in October 2015 as part of the “Made” tour.

Accor Stadium is Sydney’s largest stadium and one of the largest in Australia. Taylor Swift and Coldplay have previously performed at the venue.

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Big Bang opened the show with “Fantastic Baby,” “Hands Up” and “Tonight.” The set list also included “Loser,” “Haru Haru,” “Lies” and “Bang Bang Bang.” The concert featured solo performances by the members and the new track “BiiiG.”

Upcoming concerts

The performance featured live-band arrangements, dancers, special effects and fireworks. From the stage, Big Bang thanked fans, known as V.I.P., for their support on the occasion of the group’s 20th anniversary.

After Sydney, the group is scheduled to perform in Bangkok on November 7 and 8. The tour will then continue with concerts in Hong Kong, as well as in Osaka, Nagoya, Tokyo and Fukuoka in Japan. Performances in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila and Taiwan are planned for January and February.

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