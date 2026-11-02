Megan Thee Stallion wowed everyone with her Halloween costume

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion appeared at the annual Hottieween celebration in Las Vegas in an elaborate costume that took 23 artisans over 700 hours to create. The black, orange, and white outfit was designed by Cirque du Soleil specifically for the artist.

This year’s party was titled “Thee Circus is Coming,” and its main highlight was a costume inspired by Cirque du Soleil performances. According to designer Miodrag “Mio” Guberinić, the team combined elements of iconic circus stage looks with the fantastical aesthetic characteristic of Megan Thee Stallion herself.

Over 45 meters of fabric were used to create the outfit. The centerpiece was a voluminous pumpkin-shaped skirt adorned with clown faces. It consisted of 12 panels, each nearly 1.8 meters tall. Its production required over 37 square meters of specially printed and hand-painted fabric.

Thirteen three-dimensional decorative elements, printed on a 3D printer, were placed on the skirt. More than 50 magnets allowed the structure to be divided into four parts. The sleeve, created from 120 individually cut pieces, was a standout detail.

The outfit was also designed to transform throughout the evening: the artist could gradually remove individual parts of the ensemble to transition from a spectacular entrance at the party to a more comfortable look for dancing. The singer herself asked the designers to make the costume more revealing and show more skin.

Cirque du Soleil Creative Director Gabriel Dubé-Dupuy said that Megan liked the first prototype so much that during a fitting in New York, she immediately started taking photos and videos of herself.

Megan Thee Stallion launched the Hottieween celebration in 2019. Since then, themed events have been held in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and her hometown of Houston. Previously, the artist has dressed up as characters from Tim Burton’s *Alice in Wonderland*, *From Hell*, and *Gremlins 2*, as well as the anime heroine Mirko.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s Hottieween will go to the Pete & Thomas Foundation, a charity founded by the singer.

Source: CNN

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