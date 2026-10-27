Rapper Jay-Z will headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show, which will take place on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, United States. The artist announced this in a statement, Rolling Stone writes.

“From Reasonable Doubt to the Super Bowl halftime show stage — it has been a journey. Thirty years of music, work and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This path continues to be a dream come true,” Jay-Z said.

Roc Nation’s partnership with the NFL

Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation has been involved in producing the Super Bowl halftime show as part of its partnership with the NFL since 2019. The artist has also been involved in the decision-making process regarding the program’s performers.

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NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league has worked closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation for several years and has seen the rapper’s impact on the Super Bowl halftime show. According to him, when the deal with Roc Nation was signed, he asked Jay-Z to take the stage himself one day when he felt the time was right.

A milestone year for the artist

Jay-Z recently marked the 30th anniversary of his debut album Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, released in 2001. In recent months, he also performed at the Roots Picnic festival, gave three concerts at Yankee Stadium, and later held stadium shows in London, Paris and at SoFi Stadium.

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