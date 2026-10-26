American actor Walter Koenig, known for playing navigator Pavel Chekov aboard the Enterprise in the Star Trek franchise, has died at the age of 90 in North Hollywood, United States. Der Spiegel reports.

Agency statement

Koenig's agency, Galactic Productions, announced his death on social network X. The agency said the actor died of old age on the evening of October 25 at his home in North Hollywood, with his daughter and niece by his side.

In a statement, Galactic Productions said that Koenig's talent, warmth and work left a notable mark on several generations of fans in different countries around the world.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Role in Star Trek

Koenig played Ensign Pavel Chekov aboard the Enterprise. In the character's later appearances, he was promoted to the rank of commander. The actor appeared in two Star Trek series and seven films in the franchise, and also voiced Chekov in several video games.

Koenig's co-star George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu, expressed condolences. He wrote on Bluesky that he met Koenig on the bridge of the Enterprise in the 1960s and that they remained friends for nearly six decades.

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