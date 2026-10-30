The Supreme Court of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia, is considering a bail application from 46-year-old reality TV participant Sam Wood in a case involving domestic violence charges. Prosecutor Jessica Guy said Wood poses an unacceptable risk of reoffending, failing to appear in court and threatening the safety of others.

As ABC News Australia reports, Wood was detained on October 3 at a residential complex in Noosa. The following day, he was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation. Investigators allege that after a family dispute, he attacked his wife, Snezana Wood, and strangled her. Wood had previously denied the allegations.

Positions of the parties

The prosecution also referred to allegations of a previous strangulation incident in Victoria in 2021. The court heard that Snezana Wood said she had been strangled by her husband and took photographs after the incident. The prosecutor described the allegations as evidence of escalation and noted that strangulation is considered a risk factor for further serious domestic violence.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Defence lawyer Paula Morrow disputed that her client's behaviour had escalated, stressing the significant period of time between the two alleged episodes. She said the earlier allegations had not been tested and did not have the same corroboration from witnesses or medical assistance as the current charges.

Proposed bail conditions

The defence proposes that, if released, Wood live in Tasmania, report three times a week and attend a men's behaviour change program. According to the lawyer, a person close to Wood has also offered substantial surety. The defence argued that the main risk concerns the complainant and can be minimised through bail conditions.

The prosecution also cited Wood's alleged drug and alcohol use and his lifestyle as risk factors. The defence lawyer said her client does not have an addiction. As of October 30, Wood had spent 27 days in custody after the Maroochydore Magistrates Court rejected his previous bail application. Justice Patrick McCafferty has not yet decided whether to release Wood pending trial.

Read us on