The Delaware Court of Chancery in the United States awarded $12.5 million to the Voletta Wallace Revocable Trust, the trust of the mother of rapper Notorious B.I.G., in a dispute with R&B singer Faith Evans. The ruling concerns the distribution of funds connected to Notorious B.I.G., LLC, the entity that manages the late musician’s intellectual property.

Amount of the ruling

As Rolling Stone reports, citing AllHipHop, Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick on October 27 awarded the Voletta Wallace Revocable Trust $12,518,336, including interest. Evans’ representatives asked to limit the judgment to $48,612, but the court denied the motion.

The court also ordered prejudgment interest to be accrued. It must be calculated from the dates the payments were made, on a quarterly basis and at the statutory rate.

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Inheritance dispute

The trust’s interests in the Delaware case were represented by Wayne Barrow, Notorious B.I.G.’s former manager. Voletta Wallace appointed him executor of her estate before her death in February 2025. In April 2025, Barrow received documents granting him the status of sole executor of the estate.

Evans and Notorious B.I.G.’s son, Christopher Jordan Wallace, known as CJ, is challenging Barrow’s authority in Pennsylvania. He claims that Barrow manipulated his grandmother in seeking appointment as executor of the trust. CJ and Evans proposed placing the disputed funds under state control, but Judge McCormick refused, stating that the Pennsylvania proceedings would not alter the trust’s right to payments or invalidate actions taken by Barrow in good faith.

Barrow must submit a final proposed court order within 20 days reflecting this ruling and the court’s previous findings. Separate proceedings in Pennsylvania concerning his appointment are ongoing.

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