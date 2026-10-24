In the United States, singer Stevie Wonder has filed a civil lawsuit against Carmen Efferson, seeking to evict her from a three-bedroom house in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles. According to Rolling Stone, the lawsuit states that Efferson had lived in the house since 1988 without paying rent.

Oral agreement

According to the lawsuit materials, Wonder and Efferson allegedly entered into an oral agreement that allowed her to live in the property free of charge. The publication reports that Efferson may have previously been the performer’s fiancée.

The conflict arose during the renewal of the property insurance. Wonder’s representatives tried three times to enter the house for an inspection in July, but Efferson, according to court documents, did not allow them in.

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Demand to vacate the house

After correspondence, lawyers informed Efferson that the oral agreement had been canceled because its terms had not been complied with and sent her an eviction notice. The deadline for moving out was set for August 27, 2026.

Efferson did not leave the house by the set deadline, after which Wonder’s legal team filed a case with the Los Angeles Superior Court. In the lawsuit, the singer asks the court to order her to vacate the property and recover $600 in damages, which the plaintiff claims are related to the failure to renew the property insurance. Wonder’s representative did not provide an immediate comment to Rolling Stone.

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